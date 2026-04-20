Week 7 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







The past weekend in USL League One delivered some outstanding individual strikes that could land in Goal of the Year contention at the end of the campaign! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 22, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 20, 2026

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