Week 7 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The past weekend of action in the USL Championship delivered some world-class finishes from long distance we could see in the running for Goal of the Year! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 22, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 20, 2026
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Brooklyn FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Monterey Bay Football Club Partner with California Rodeo Salinas for Boots on the Pitch on June 20 - Monterey Bay FC
- Blood Donors Can Claim a Free Ticket to Saturday's LouCity Home Game - Louisville City FC
- Roots Look to Stretch Unbeaten Streak to Three in Midweek Home Match Versus Las Vegas Lights FC - Oakland Roots SC
- 'Chromatic' Kits Make On-Field Debut Saturday - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Welcomes Survivor 48 Finalist Eva Erickson to Centreville Bank Stadium in Celebration of Autism Acceptance Month - Rhode Island FC
- SRFC Academy Announces the Elk Grove Charter Academy as the New Back of Kit Sponsor - Sacramento Republic FC
- Nusenda Partners with New Mexico United and Albuquerque Public Schools for Savings Goal Campaign - New Mexico United
- Football Meets Fútbol: New Mexico United and UNM Team up for Fan Fiesta - New Mexico United
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