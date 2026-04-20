Week 7 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The past weekend of action in the USL Championship delivered some world-class finishes from long distance we could see in the running for Goal of the Year! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 22, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 20, 2026

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