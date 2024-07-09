Week 7 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Angel Reese

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Angel Reese is the first rookie this WNBA season to take home player of the week honors. She averaged a double-double with 16.8 PPG, 14.0 RPG and 1.2 APG for games played throughout Week 7 of action.

