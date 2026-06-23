Week 6: Western Conference Player of the Week Jessica Shepard

Published on June 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Week 6. Dominated

Jessica Shepard earns her second Western Conference Player of the Week honor after averaging 16.7 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 5.3 APG for the Dallas Wings.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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