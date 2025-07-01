Sports stats

WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Week 6 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'ja Wilson

July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


Week 6 Western Conference Player of the Week, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces averaged 23.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 2.7 BPG.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central