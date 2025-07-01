Week 6 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'ja Wilson
July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Week 6 Western Conference Player of the Week, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces averaged 23.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 2.7 BPG.
