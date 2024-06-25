Week 6 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'Ja Wilson
June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
A'ja Wilson is back, claiming Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time this month
In her dynamic play, Wilson has been the driving force behind the Aces' 2-0 record last week, droppin' 26.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 3.0 SPG
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
