Week 6 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'Ja Wilson

June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A'ja Wilson is back, claiming Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time this month

In her dynamic play, Wilson has been the driving force behind the Aces' 2-0 record last week, droppin' 26.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 3.0 SPG

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

