Week 6 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







A full week of action in USL League One delivered some outstanding stops from the league's goalkeepers, including some game-changing denials. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, April 16, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 14, 2026

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