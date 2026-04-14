Week 6 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The past week of action in the USL Championship delivered some outstanding stops from the league's goalkeepers, including a pair of key stops in road victories. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, April 16, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026
- Match Preview (USOC): Phoenix Rising at San Jose Earthquakes - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Alex Crognale Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Blake & Herbert Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds at Red Bull New York - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Markus Anderson Named USLC Player of the Week; Jackson Lee Earns Team of the Week Honors - Brooklyn FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Shawn Smart Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 6 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Ihsan Sacko, JP Scearce Named to USL Team of the Week 6 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Pair Named to USL Team of the Week for Week 6 - Loudoun United FC
- Island Rhodes Music Festival Debuts August 15-16 at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
- Brooklyn FC Launches "Spread the Love" Initiative to Provide 10,000 Tickets to Underserved Brooklyn Communities - Brooklyn FC
- Rhode Island FC Faces Major League Soccer Club New England Revolution in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Today - Rhode Island FC
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