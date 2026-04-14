Week 6 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The past week of action in the USL Championship delivered some outstanding stops from the league's goalkeepers, including a pair of key stops in road victories. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, April 16, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026

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