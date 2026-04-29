UFL DC Defenders

Week 6 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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BACK to BACK

Jordan Ta'amu earns Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive for the second week in a row.

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United Football League Stories from April 29, 2026


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