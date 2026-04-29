Week 6 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive
Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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Jordan Ta'amu earns Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive for the second week in a row.
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United Football League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Ta'amu Claims Second Straight Weekly Honor, Fields and Johnson Recognized - UFL
- Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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