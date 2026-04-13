Week 6 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







A collection of long-range strikes and a brilliant piece of build-up and finish grabbed the spotlight in Week of the USL Championship regular season! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 15, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 13, 2026

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