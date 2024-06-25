Week 6 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Sabrina Ionescu

June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







Last week, Ionescu led the NY Liberty to a 3-1 record, averaging 25 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.3 assist per game, further solidifying her team's status as a powerhouse in the EAST

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.