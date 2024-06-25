Week 6 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Sabrina Ionescu
June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Last week, Ionescu led the NY Liberty to a 3-1 record, averaging 25 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.3 assist per game, further solidifying her team's status as a powerhouse in the EAST
