UFL Louisville Kings

Week 6 Defensive Player of the Week Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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Quindell Johnson is your Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners.

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