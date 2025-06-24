Week 5 Western Conference Player of the Week: Nneka Ogwumike
June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
Western Conference Player of the Week belongs to Nneka Ogwumike
She dominated with 25.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 SPG, marking her 15th career POTW honor and first with Seattle, ultimately leading them to a 3-0 week.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025
- Marina Mabrey Out 2-4 Weeks with Knee Injury - Connecticut Sun
- Vandersloot Has ACL Surgery, Out for Season - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 6/25/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Nneka Ogwumike Earns Western Conference Player of the Week - Seattle Storm
- Shakira Austin Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Washington Mystics
- Fever Close out Road Trip in Seattle - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.