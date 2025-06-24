Week 5 Western Conference Player of the Week: Nneka Ogwumike

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Western Conference Player of the Week belongs to Nneka Ogwumike

She dominated with 25.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 SPG, marking her 15th career POTW honor and first with Seattle, ultimately leading them to a 3-0 week.

