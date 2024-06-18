Week 5 Western Conference Player of the Week: Brittney Griner
June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Brittney Griner is back and in full beast mode
During Week 5, BG nearly averged a double-double putting up 26.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 2.0 APG which helped her squad finish 1-1
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
