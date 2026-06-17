Week 5: Western Conference Player of the Week A'ja Wilson
Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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A stellar Week 5 performance
A'ja Wilson earns Western Conference Player of the Week honors while posting 30.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 2.7 BPG to help the Las Vegas Aces to a 10-3 record.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026
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- Indiana Fever Earn Double-Digit Win over Toronto Tempo - Indiana Fever
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings Commissioner's Cup - 6/17/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- A'ja Wilson Earns 30th Career Western Conference Player of the Week Honor - Las Vegas Aces
- Atlanta Dream and Renee Montgomery's C SUITE 21 Launch Retail Collection - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Tripped by Golden State - Los Angeles Sparks
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 78, Sparks 58 - Golden State Valkyries
- Las Vegas Aces Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall 96-66 at Dallas - Las Vegas Aces
- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 24 Points in Wire-To-Wire Victory over Sparks - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PDX (6.15.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Wings Crush Defending Champs - Dallas Wings
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