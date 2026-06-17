Week 5: Western Conference Player of the Week A'ja Wilson

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A stellar Week 5 performance

A'ja Wilson earns Western Conference Player of the Week honors while posting 30.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 2.7 BPG to help the Las Vegas Aces to a 10-3 record.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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