Week 5 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The opening week of April in the USL Championship delivered some outstanding saves, including key stops that helped preserve shutouts and earn sides results. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, April 9, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026
- Republic FC Recognizes Sacramento's Indomitable Educators - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Charleston Battery - Brooklyn FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Khori Bennett Named to Team of the Week for Week 5 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- USL Team of the Week Named for Week 5 - Loudoun United FC
- Sacramento Native Blake Willey Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Eric Dick Named to USL-C Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- Frank Nodarse Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Charleston Battery's Pirmann, Pakhomov Headline USLC Team of the Week for Week 5 - Charleston Battery
- On-Loan Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich Returns to Minnesota United FC - Brooklyn FC
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