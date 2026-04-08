Week 5 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The opening week of April in the USL Championship delivered some outstanding saves, including key stops that helped preserve shutouts and earn sides results. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, April 9, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026

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