Week 5 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on April 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







The opening weekend in April delivered some outstanding finishes around USL League One! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 8, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 6, 2026

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