Week 5 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Shakira Austin
June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
SHAKIRA AUSTIN CLAIMS HER FIRST POTW
19.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.3 BPG powered the Mystics to a 2-1 week! Her inaugural Player of the Week honor makes it four first-time winners through the first 5 weeks of the szn
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025
- Marina Mabrey Out 2-4 Weeks with Knee Injury - Connecticut Sun
- Vandersloot Has ACL Surgery, Out for Season - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 6/25/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Nneka Ogwumike Earns Western Conference Player of the Week - Seattle Storm
- Shakira Austin Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Washington Mystics
- Fever Close out Road Trip in Seattle - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories
- Shakira Austin Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Notes - June 22, 2025
- Mystics at Sky Postgame Notes - June 17, 2025
- Mystics vs. Dream Postgame Information -- June 15, 2025
- Mystics vs. Liberty Postgame Information - June 5, 2025