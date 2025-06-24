Week 5 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Shakira Austin

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SHAKIRA AUSTIN CLAIMS HER FIRST POTW

19.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.3 BPG powered the Mystics to a 2-1 week! Her inaugural Player of the Week honor makes it four first-time winners through the first 5 weeks of the szn

