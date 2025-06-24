Sports stats

WNBA Washington Mystics

Week 5 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Shakira Austin

June 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video


SHAKIRA AUSTIN CLAIMS HER FIRST POTW

19.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.3 BPG powered the Mystics to a 2-1 week! Her inaugural Player of the Week honor makes it four first-time winners through the first 5 weeks of the szn

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central