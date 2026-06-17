Week 5: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Caitlin Clark

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Caitlin Clark showed out in Week 5 :fire:

Caitlin earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 25.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 6.7 APG to lead the Indiana Fever.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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