Week 5 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Aliyah Boston

June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







Aliyah Boston dominated for the Indiana Fever to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors!

She poured in 20 PPG, 13 RPG and 3.7 APG to lead the Fever to an 2-1 record during Week 5

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.