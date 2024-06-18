Week 5 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Aliyah Boston
June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Aliyah Boston dominated for the Indiana Fever to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors!
She poured in 20 PPG, 13 RPG and 3.7 APG to lead the Fever to an 2-1 record during Week 5
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
