Week 4 Western Conference Player of the Week: Dearica Hammy

June 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







With her high energy and relentless hustle, Dearica Hamby has led her Los Angeles Sparks squad to two BIG back-to-back wins, earning herself Western Conference Player of the Week

Dearica Hamby averaged 19 PPG, 11 RPG, 3.7 APG throughout Week 4's matchups

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

