Week 4: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Breanna Stewart
Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Week 4 belonged to Breanna Stewart
Breanna Stewart earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 24.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 3.0 APG while helping the New York Liberty to a 7-4 record.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026
- Minnesota Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Minnesota Lynx
- Breanna Stewart Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2026 - New York Liberty
- WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 Presented by Ally Tips off Thursday, June 11 - WNBA
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.8.26 - Seattle Storm
- Sky Meet Atlanta Dream for First Time in Regular Season - Chicago Sky
- A'ja Wilson Hits 6K Career Points in 101-91 Las Vegas Victory over Seattle - Las Vegas Aces
- Stewart Propels Liberty over Connecticut - New York Liberty
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