Week 4: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Breanna Stewart

Published on June 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

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Week 4 belonged to Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 24.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 3.0 APG while helping the New York Liberty to a 7-4 record.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2026

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