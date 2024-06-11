Week 4 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Breanna Stewart

June 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Breanna Stewart led her team to an impressive 5 wins in just 8 days, securing the New York Liberty a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game with home court advantage

Averaging 21.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 4.0 APG, Breanna Stewart earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors

