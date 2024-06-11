Week 4 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Breanna Stewart
June 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Breanna Stewart led her team to an impressive 5 wins in just 8 days, securing the New York Liberty a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game with home court advantage
Averaging 21.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 4.0 APG, Breanna Stewart earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
