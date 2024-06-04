Week 3 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'ja Wilson

June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







Nothin' new for A'ja Wilson

A'ja put up monster numbers this week, averaging 28.5 PPG & 12.0 RPG to earn Western Conference Player of the Week Honors

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.