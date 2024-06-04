Week 3 Western Conference Player of the Week: A'ja Wilson
June 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Nothin' new for A'ja Wilson
A'ja put up monster numbers this week, averaging 28.5 PPG & 12.0 RPG to earn Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2024
- Sky Lose 75-88 to Liberty in Commissioner's Cup Game - Chicago Sky
- Stewart Leads Liberty past Sky, 88-75 - New York Liberty
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces - June 5 - Dallas Wings
- OSC Weekly Live Event Listings - OSC Original by Chris Blackmar
- Ezi Magbegor Signs Extension with Storm - Seattle Storm
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Las Vegas Aces
- Sabrina Ionescu Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week Honor - New York Liberty
- The Commissioner's Cup's Impact on Social Justice in the W - WNBA
- Clark Earns Latest Accolade with Rookie of Month Honor - Indiana Fever
- Aces Travel to Dallas for Wednesday, June 5 Meeting with Wings - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Announce Wednesday's Las Vegas Aces Game Is Sold out - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Aces Travel to Dallas for Wednesday, June 5 Meeting with Wings
- A'ja Wilson Named KIA Western Conference Player of the Month for Record-Tying Ninth Time
- A'Ja Wilson's 28 Points Not Enough as Dream Top Aces, 78-74
- Las Vegas Aces Announce Salient Operations Group as Official Security Provider