Week 3 Report: Weekend Split Pushes Point Streak to Four

BACON BITS:

-The Rockford IceHogs notched three of four possible points during their two-game road trip last weekend at the Tucson Roadrunners...Rockford forced overtime in the team's first-ever matchup with Tucson on Friday (4-3 OTL) and capped the road trip with a 5-3 come-from-behind win on Saturday.

-The IceHogs have rebounded from an 0-2-0-0 start to the 2018-19 season with points in each of their last four games...Rockford is 3-0-1-0 over that span (dating to Oct. 13) and enters the week tied for the third-longest active point streak in the AHL.

-Rockford combined to outscore Tucson 4-0 in the third period as part of its pair of comeback efforts in the weekend series...Including those games, the IceHogs have now outscored opponents 10-0 in the third period over the last five contests.

-The IceHogs scored five power-play goals during their two-game series with the Roadrunners and have now scored at least one PPG in each of their last five games (Oct. 6 at CLE)...Rockford currently shares fourth among all AHL teams with eight total power-play goals this year.

-Collin Delia stopped 35 of 38 shots during Saturday's win to improve to 13-2-2 over his last 17 regular-season appearances with the IceHogs...Delia, who is 3-1-0 this season, has not suffered back-to-back regulation losses since Jan. 2 & 5 of last season (a span of 27 consecutive appearances).

-Anthony Louis has tallied points in each of his last three games with three goals and an assist dating to Oct. 14...Louis has scored one goal in all three games to enter the week tied for the third-longest active goal streak in the AHL.

-Tyler Sikura scored a goal in both games against the Roadrunners and now boasts a team season-high five-game point streak dating to Oct. 6...Sikura has combined for six points (4g, 2a) during his streak, with markers in four of those five games and a multi-assist effort on Oct. 14 vs. Hershey.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday, Oct. 24 | Rockford vs San Antonio (7 p.m.) The Rockford IceHogs host their first "Wednesday Dog Days" of the 2018-19 season when they take on the Rampage on Oct. 24. Fans are invited to bring their dog to the BMO Harris Bank Center for the game, and hot dogs will be available for purchase for the discounted price of just $2.

Saturday, Oct. 27 | Rockford vs Cleveland (6 p.m.) Rockford will seek to bounce back from its 0-2-0-0 start against the Monsters when the series shifts to home ice on Saturday, Oct. 27. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs magnet schedule, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

Sunday, Oct. 28 | Rockford vs Manitoba (4 p.m.) The IceHogs will host the Manitoba Moose for the first time in 2018-19 this Sunday, Oct. 28. Fans are invited to stick around following the conclusion of the game and participate in postgame trick-or-treating with IceHogs players on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 on Monday, Nov. 5. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu. The expected guests for Nov. 5 are forwards Matthew Highmore and William Pelletier.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

Catch the IceHogs this season on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through watchtheAHL.com. Each TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com, facebook.com/rockfordicehogs and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2018-19!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

