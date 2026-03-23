Week 3 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







There were some outstanding finishes across Week 3 of the USL Championship campaign including a trio of game-winners! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, March 25, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2026

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