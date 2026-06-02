Week 3: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Marina Mabrey

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







The numbers speak for themselves

Marina Mabrey takes home Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 21 PPG, 3.5 RPG, & 5.5 APG to lead the Toronto Tempo to a 2-0 record during week 3

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

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