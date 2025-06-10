Week 3 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Kelsey Mitchell

June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kelsey Mitchell is named Player of the Week for the first time this szn.

The Indiana Fever guard led her squad to an undefeated 2-0 week while averaging 20.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.5 APG

