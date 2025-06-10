Week 3 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Kelsey Mitchell
June 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Kelsey Mitchell is named Player of the Week for the first time this szn.
The Indiana Fever guard led her squad to an undefeated 2-0 week while averaging 20.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.5 APG
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
