Week 21 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Hunter Morse (POR) - #PORvsOMA, 7/22/26: A sharp header from right in front of Morse off a corner kick nearly got by him, but he instinctually contorted his body to get a piece of it and keep the game within reach for Portland.

Yann Fillion (RIC) - #CLTvsRIC, 7/25/26: Charlotte created a great chance on a corner kick and nearly squeaked a goal by Fillion, but he batted the ball away from danger with his right hand.

Matt Levy (CLT) - #CLTvsRIC, 7/25/26: Joshua Kirkland worked his way behind Charlotte's defense to stage a golden opportunity to get Richmond on the board. Levy denied him, and minutes later the Independence took a lead they would not relinquish.

James Talbot (CRP) - #CRPvsGVL, 7/25/26: Muba Nour fired a hard right-footed shot through a Corpus Christi player's legs, and with his view undoubtedly hindered, Talbot got both hands on the ball.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.