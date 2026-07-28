Week 21 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One
Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Hunter Morse (POR) - #PORvsOMA, 7/22/26: A sharp header from right in front of Morse off a corner kick nearly got by him, but he instinctually contorted his body to get a piece of it and keep the game within reach for Portland.
Yann Fillion (RIC) - #CLTvsRIC, 7/25/26: Charlotte created a great chance on a corner kick and nearly squeaked a goal by Fillion, but he batted the ball away from danger with his right hand.
Matt Levy (CLT) - #CLTvsRIC, 7/25/26: Joshua Kirkland worked his way behind Charlotte's defense to stage a golden opportunity to get Richmond on the board. Levy denied him, and minutes later the Independence took a lead they would not relinquish.
James Talbot (CRP) - #CRPvsGVL, 7/25/26: Muba Nour fired a hard right-footed shot through a Corpus Christi player's legs, and with his view undoubtedly hindered, Talbot got both hands on the ball.
United Soccer League One Stories from July 28, 2026
- Richmond Returns to City Stadium for Two-Game Home Stint, Faces AV Alta FC Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- MAD V CHA 7.29 Match Preview - Forward Madison FC
- One Knox SC Strengthens Growth with EOS - One Knoxville SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.