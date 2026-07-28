Week 21 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Oliver Semmle (LEX) - #LEXvsOAK, 7/22/26: The German keeper used his head, literally, to keep Oakland off the scoreboard. Peter Wilson's close-range shot deflected off Semmle's face, marking one of his four saves in a clean-sheet victory.
Joey Batrouni (SA) - #BKNvsSA, 7/25/26: Consecutive headers off a free kick seemed destined to tie the score at one, but Batrouni sprawled to bat the ball away. San Antonio ultimately hung on for a 1-0 victory.
Abraham Romero (ELP) - #ELPvsJAX, 7/25/26: Romero turned aside a penalty kick with a diving stop, getting just enough of Kieran Sadlier's attempt to record the improbable save.
Alex Rando (OC) - #MBvsOC, 7/25/26: With Monterey Bay searching for a late equalizer, they nearly knotted the score at two before Rando scrambled to narrowly make a game-saving stop.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026
- Bandré, Erlandson and Aboukoura Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors After Indy Eleven Win - Loudoun United FC
- Eric Calvillo and Rubio Rubín Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks Named to Team of the Week for Week 21 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Dominant Rivalry Win Earns Three Team of the Week Selections, Edwards Named Player of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Myers, Ostrem Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 21 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Oliver Semmle, Blaine Ferri Named to Week 21 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mikey Maldonado Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Square off in Championship Rematch - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Koke Vegas, Midfielder Amos Shapiro-Thompson and Defender Hugo Bacharach - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Birmingham Legion FC - Louisville City FC
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