Week 21 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Oliver Semmle (LEX) - #LEXvsOAK, 7/22/26: The German keeper used his head, literally, to keep Oakland off the scoreboard. Peter Wilson's close-range shot deflected off Semmle's face, marking one of his four saves in a clean-sheet victory.

Joey Batrouni (SA) - #BKNvsSA, 7/25/26: Consecutive headers off a free kick seemed destined to tie the score at one, but Batrouni sprawled to bat the ball away. San Antonio ultimately hung on for a 1-0 victory.

Abraham Romero (ELP) - #ELPvsJAX, 7/25/26: Romero turned aside a penalty kick with a diving stop, getting just enough of Kieran Sadlier's attempt to record the improbable save.

Alex Rando (OC) - #MBvsOC, 7/25/26: With Monterey Bay searching for a late equalizer, they nearly knotted the score at two before Rando scrambled to narrowly make a game-saving stop.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

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