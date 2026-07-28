Week 21 Player of the Week: Shavon John-Brown: USL League One
Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Oh my my Shavon John-Brown's three goal contributions in Spokane Velocity's win earns him Player of the Week
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
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