USL1 Spokane Velocity FC

Week 21 Player of the Week: Shavon John-Brown: USL League One

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video


Oh my my Shavon John-Brown's three goal contributions in Spokane Velocity's win earns him Player of the Week

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United Soccer League One Stories from July 28, 2026


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