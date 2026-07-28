Week 21 Player of the Week: Kyle Edwards: USL Championship
Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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SUPER SUB Kyle Edwards' brace for @SacRepublicFC earns him the Week 21 Player of the Week title!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026
- Switchbacks Named to Team of the Week for Week 21 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Dominant Rivalry Win Earns Three Team of the Week Selections, Edwards Named Player of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Myers, Ostrem Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Week 21 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Oliver Semmle, Blaine Ferri Named to Week 21 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mikey Maldonado Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Square off in Championship Rematch - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Koke Vegas, Midfielder Amos Shapiro-Thompson and Defender Hugo Bacharach - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Birmingham Legion FC - Louisville City FC
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