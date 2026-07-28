USL Sacramento Republic FC

Week 21 Player of the Week: Kyle Edwards: USL Championship

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video


SUPER SUB Kyle Edwards' brace for @SacRepublicFC earns him the Week 21 Player of the Week title!

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026


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