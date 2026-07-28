Week 21 Player of the Week: Kyle Edwards: USL Championship

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







SUPER SUB Kyle Edwards' brace for @SacRepublicFC earns him the Week 21 Player of the Week title!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

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