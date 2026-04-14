Week 20: San Diego vs Georgia

Published on April 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







The San Diego Seals get a huge win over the Georgia Swarm.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 13, 2026

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