Week 20: San Diego vs Georgia
Published on April 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
The San Diego Seals get a huge win over the Georgia Swarm.
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 13, 2026
- Knighthawks Players and NASCAR Cup Series Driver Zane Smith to Tour Rochester Wednesday - Rochester Knighthawks
- Mammoth Announce NLL Quarterfinals Date as Loud House Prepares to Host Postseason Showdown - Colorado Mammoth
- Georgia's Late Rally Falls Short as Swarm Drop to Seals - Georgia Swarm
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