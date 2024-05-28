Week 2 Western Conference Player of the Week: Kahleah Copper

May 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kahleah Copper had herself a week for the Phoenix Mercury, dropping 29.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, & 1.7 SPG to secure the 2-1 record.

