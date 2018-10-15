Week 2 Report: Hogs Rebound, Sweep Home-Opening Series

BACON BITS:

The Rockford IceHogs bounced back from an 0-2-0-0 start on the road to sweep their opening-weekend homestand against the Texas Stars and Hershey Bears...The IceHogs have now won their home opener in three straight seasons dating back to the 2016-17 campaign.

With a 2-0-0-0 start at home this year, Rockford has notched points in 27 of 40 home games since the beginning of last season...The IceHogs have combined for a 24-13-2-1 record at the BMO Harris Bank Center in that span.

Rockford has scored the first goal in each of its first four games this season, finding twine in the first period in all four contests...The IceHogs join the San Jose Barracuda as the AHL's only two teams to have scored the first goal in each of their first four games of 2018-19.

Eleven different skaters have combined for the Hogs' first 13 goals through just four games of the 2018-19 season...Only Ontario (12 skaters) and Manitoba (15 skaters) feature more skaters with at least one goal through the first two weeks of the season...Rockford's two skaters with multiple goals are Matthew Highmore (two) and Tyler Sikura (two).

The IceHogs successfully killed off each of the five opposing power-play opportunities during their home-opening weekend...Rockford has now allowed just one power-play goal through 12 times being shorthanded, good for the league's fourth-best PK efficiency of 91.7 percent.

Both Dylan and Tyler Sikura have factored into all three of the IceHogs' power-play goals thus far this year...The duo shares the team lead in power-play points with Dylan collecting three power-play assists and Tyler combining for two power-play goals and one power-play assist.

Darren Raddysh posted a season-high +2 rating in Sunday's win over Hershey...Raddysh joins Joni Tuulola as Rockford's only two players to skate to an even-or-better plus/minus rating in each of the first four games this season...Raddysh currently leads the team with +3 rating entering the week.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday, Oct. 19 | Rockford at Tucson (9:05 p.m.) The Rockford IceHogs hit the road for a two-game series at the Tucson Roadrunners. Friday's matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Saturday, Oct. 20 | Rockford at Tucson (9:05 p.m.) The IceHogs cap their two-game Tucson swing with a late-night matchup against the Roadrunners. Tucson features former IceHogs forward, Laurent Dauphin, who has tallied two points in three games thus far for the Roadrunners.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 on Monday, Nov. 5. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu. The expected guests for Nov. 5 are forwards Matthew Highmore and William Pelletier.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

Catch every IceHogs game, home and road, in 2018-19 on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through watchtheAHL.com. Every TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com, facebook.com/rockfordicehogs and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2018-19!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

