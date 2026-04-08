Week 2 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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The comeback hit harder than the setback. Nolan Henderson is your Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive.







United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026

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