Week 2 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: DeWanna Bonner

May 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

DeWanna Bonner went off this week for 20.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, & 2.3 APG to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 3-0 record!

