Week 19/20 Player of the Week: Trevor Amann: USL Championship

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







RAPID. FIRE. Trevor Amann's record-setting hat trick for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC earns him the Week 19/20 Player of the Week title!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026

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