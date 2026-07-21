USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Week 19/20 Player of the Week: Trevor Amann: USL Championship

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


RAPID. FIRE. Trevor Amann's record-setting hat trick for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC earns him the Week 19/20 Player of the Week title!

Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central