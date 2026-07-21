Week 19/20 Player of the Week: Trevor Amann: USL Championship
Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
RAPID. FIRE. Trevor Amann's record-setting hat trick for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC earns him the Week 19/20 Player of the Week title!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2026
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