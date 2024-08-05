Week 17 Highlights from Around the Canadian Premier League

August 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Here are some of the highlights from matchweek 17 of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season!

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.