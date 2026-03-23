Week 17: Bandits vs Seals

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







The Bandits pull off an insane late 4th quarter comeback to win it in OT with a goal by Dhane Smith!

For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 23, 2026

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