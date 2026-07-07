Week 17/18 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Denzil Smith (AV) - #CRPvsAV, 6/24/26: A sharply bounced header nearly snuck past Smith, but the keeper got a piece of it for one of his four saves in the 0-0 draw.

James Talbot (CRP) - #CLTvsCRP, 7/1/26: Talbot turned aside a penalty kick, but his work was far from done. The rebound bounced dangerously in front of the goal, but Talbot recovered to deflect the ball out of play.

JT Harms (MAD) - #SPKvsMAD, 7/1/26: In a six save clean sheet on the road, Harms used quick reflexes to get a piece of the ball with his left arm to preserve Madison's lead.

Jonathan Kliewer (ACB) - #ACBvsKNX, 7/2/26: Babacar Diene ripped a strong right-footed shot that seemed destined to give Knoxville the lead, but Kliewer got his right hand on it at the very last moment.







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