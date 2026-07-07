Week 17/18 Player of the Week: Adrien Pérez: USL Championship

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







A perfect performance from Pérez Adrien Pérez of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is the Week 17/18 Player of the Week!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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