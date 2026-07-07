Week 17/18 Player of the Week: Aboubacar Camara: USL Championship
Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Two goals and an assist earns @PortlandHeartsofPine's Aboubacar Camara Player of the Week
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
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