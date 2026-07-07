USL1 Portland Hearts of Pine

Week 17/18 Player of the Week: Aboubacar Camara: USL Championship

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video


Two goals and an assist earns @PortlandHeartsofPine's Aboubacar Camara Player of the Week

Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League One Stories from July 7, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central