Week 17/18 Player of the Week: Aboubacar Camara: USL Championship

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Two goals and an assist earns @PortlandHeartsofPine's Aboubacar Camara Player of the Week







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