Week 16 Player of the Week: Peter Wilson: USL Championship
Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Putting on a show
Peter Wilson of Oakland Roots SC is the Week 16 eFootball Player of the Week!
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