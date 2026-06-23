Week 16 Player of the Week: Peter Wilson: USL Championship

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Putting on a show

Peter Wilson of Oakland Roots SC is the Week 16 eFootball Player of the Week!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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