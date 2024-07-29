Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

Week 16 Highlights Around the Canadian Premier League

July 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Here are some of the highlights from this past weekend around the Canadian Premier League

OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from July 29, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central