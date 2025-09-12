WNBA Atlanta Dream

Week 14: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Rhyne Howard

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video


Your back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Rhyne Howard closed out the regular szn by fueling the Atlanta Dream to a 5-0 week, putting up 22.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 4.8 APG.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central