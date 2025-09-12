Week 14: Eastern Conference Player of the Week Rhyne Howard

Published on September 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Your back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Rhyne Howard closed out the regular szn by fueling the Atlanta Dream to a 5-0 week, putting up 22.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 4.8 APG.

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 12, 2025

