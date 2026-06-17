Week 14/15 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
The past week of action in USL League One might have delivered some of the best saves we've seen this season, including spectacular one-handed denials and reflex stops. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, June 18, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 16, 2026
- Luis Alvarez Named Week 14/15 Player of the Week - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers to Face Fort Wayne FC at City Stadium Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Fort Wayne Football Club, Bernd Schipmann Poised for Nationally Televised Match at Forward Madison - Fort Wayne FC
- Velocity FC VP of Soccer Operations Carrie Taylor to Host Talent ID Course in Partnership with United Soccer Coaches on July 25th - Spokane Velocity FC
- Andre Lewis Earns Team of the Round Selection After Standout Performance against AC Boise - Spokane Velocity FC
- Velocity FC Falls to AV Alta FC on the Road After Conceding a Late Second-Half Goal - Spokane Velocity FC
- Richmond Kickers Reveal RVA Wildlife Kit - Richmond Kickers
- Hearts of Pine Launches First-Ever Soccer Camp this August - Portland Hearts of Pine
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