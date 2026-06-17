Week 14/15 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The past two weeks in the USL Championship delivered some spectacular saves by the league's goalkeepers, including some game-changing denials over the past weekend of action. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, June 18 at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

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