USL1 Charlotte Independence

Week 14/15 Player of the Week: Luis Álvarez: USL League One

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video


Five goals and one assist has earned the Charlotte Independence's Honduran eFootball Ã°ÂâÂ£Ã°ÂâÂ¹Ã°ÂâÂ®Ã°ÂËâ Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¿ Ã°ÂâÂ¼Ã°ÂâÂ³ Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂâÂµÃ°ÂâÂ² Ã°ÂâÂªÃ°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¸ Ã°Å¸â¡Â­Ã°Å¸â¡Â³

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