Week 14/15 Player of the Week: Luis Álvarez: USL League One
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Five goals and one assist has earned the Charlotte Independence's Honduran eFootball Ã°ÂâÂ£Ã°ÂâÂ¹Ã°ÂâÂ®Ã°ÂËâ Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¿ Ã°ÂâÂ¼Ã°ÂâÂ³ Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂâÂµÃ°ÂâÂ² Ã°ÂâÂªÃ°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¸ Ã°Å¸â¡ÂÃ°Å¸â¡Â³
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United Soccer League One Stories from June 16, 2026
- Luis Alvarez Named Week 14/15 Player of the Week - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers to Face Fort Wayne FC at City Stadium Saturday - Richmond Kickers
- Fort Wayne Football Club, Bernd Schipmann Poised for Nationally Televised Match at Forward Madison - Fort Wayne FC
- Velocity FC VP of Soccer Operations Carrie Taylor to Host Talent ID Course in Partnership with United Soccer Coaches on July 25th - Spokane Velocity FC
- Andre Lewis Earns Team of the Round Selection After Standout Performance against AC Boise - Spokane Velocity FC
- Velocity FC Falls to AV Alta FC on the Road After Conceding a Late Second-Half Goal - Spokane Velocity FC
- Richmond Kickers Reveal RVA Wildlife Kit - Richmond Kickers
- Hearts of Pine Launches First-Ever Soccer Camp this August - Portland Hearts of Pine
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