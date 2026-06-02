USL1 United Soccer League One

Week 13 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video


The past week of action in USL League One might have delivered some of the best saves we've seen this season, including spectacular one-handed denials and reflex stops. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, June 4, at midnight ET.

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